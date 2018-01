NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

UNKNOWN people have stolen 16 solar panels from newly-installed milling plants in Kalulushi.

Last week, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo commissioned 75 solar milling plants, of which five are in Kalulushi.

Kalulushi District Commissioner Kenny Siachisumo said in an interview yesterday that the 16 solar panels were stolen from the milling plants in Kwitaizya.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/