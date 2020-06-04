Milling plants light 43,000 homes

PRISCILLA MWILA, Chongwe

THE Rural Electrification Authority (REA) and Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) have agreed to use excess solar power from the over 1,500 milling plants countrywide to electrify over 43,000 households.

The two institutions have signed a memorandum of understanding to enable REA to use excess solar power at 1,580 milling plants to connect houses near the facilities.

Residents of Kampekete in Chongwe district are part of the beneficiaries.

The area will have electricity for the first time in