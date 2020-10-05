Milling plants could now power houses

FRANCIS LUNGU, Chongwe

ANNA Mwaanga has been cooking using firewood and charcoal – whenever she can afford – ever since she was young. She is now 60.

But preparing meals for a family of 13 has been a hard chore for Ms Mwaanga, who lives in Kampekete, about 10 kilometres south of Chongwe district.

What makes Ms Mwaanga’s situation even more difficult is the high deforestation that has taken place in this area, thereby making it hard to find firewood.

Over the years, Ms Mwaanga’s dream has been to cook on an electric stove.

It is a dream shared by millions in rural Zambia who have no access to electricity.

Zambia’s electricity access remains very low.

According to Zambia’s Energy Sector Overview of August 2020, the country has 2,800 megawatts of installed electricity generation capacity, of which 85 percent is hydro-based while solar, thermal and other sources of energy account for the rest.

National access to electricity averages at 31 percent, with 67 percent being in the