Millers target 1.8m tonnes of maize

PRISCILLA MWILA, ESTHER MSETEKA

Lusaka

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) will buy 1.8 million metric tonnes of maize during this year’s crop marketing season to help lower mealie-meal prices in the country.

And the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has remitted over K1 billion to the treasury after selling about 435,000 metric tonnes of maize to various buyers between January 1, 2019 and May 8, 2020.

MAZ president Andrew Chintala said in an interview yesterday that the 1.8 metric tonnes of maize will sustain production of mealie-meal until the end of the 2020/2021 farming season.

Last year, MAZ bought 1.3 million metric tonnes of maize which could not last until the end of the season due to increased demand for mealie-meal on the