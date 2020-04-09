Millers rush for early maize

KALONDE NYATI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

THE commodity market has witnessed increased demand for early harvested maize as millers look to blend it with old stock, the Briefcase Trader has said.

It said small-scale farmers have harvested their maize earlier than normal and millers are taking advantage of that to blend it with the old stock.

The development has resulted in the commodity trading between K3,800 and K4,000 per tonne.

"Demand for the small-scale maize is mainly from millers who have old stock that they can blend with the newly-harvested maize being