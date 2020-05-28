Millers petition roller meal loss

KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola

COPPERBELT Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says Government has received petitions from millers in the Copperbelt Province indicating that roller meal is not selling as desired.

The minister said petitions from Antelope Milling, National Milling and Mpengwe Milling have all indicated that the stock is only procured by brewing entities.

"We have assured the millers that Government is following the matter closely and it will be escalated to the