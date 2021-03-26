Millers get go-ahead

PRISCILLA MWILA

FOLLOWING reduced local demand for mealie meal, Government has allowed millers to export 20 percent of the commodity produced using maize bought from farmers and not from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

And Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo says Zambia has about 900,000 metric tonnes of maize in strategic reserves.

Government’s decision to allow millers to export mealie meal follows a request by the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ).

The minister said this during a joint media briefing with MAZ president Andrew Chintala.

“The strategic grain reserves held by FRA are for relief purposes only and when there is a shortage.

“Government will regularly monitor maize stock levels in the country and ensure that the export programme does not CLICK TO READ MORE