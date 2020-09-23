Millennium TV launched, urged to raise bar

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has launched Millennium Television Station with a call for media houses to tailor their editorial agenda on economically viable projects.

Ms Siliya observed that the editorial agenda of most media houses is inclined towards politics.

She said it is encouraging that management of Millennium TV has decided to focus on business and financial matters.

The minister was speaking in a speech read by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupanga, during the launch of the TV station on Monday.

“I urge you to avoid the pitfalls of sensationalism, rumour mongering and rushing to publish stories without cross-checking your facts. Remember that just a simple word mispronounced, misspelt or misplaced in your story can be dangerous and destructive,” she said.

She said there is a close linkage between freedom of expression and CLICK TO READ MORE