Military urged to join COVID battle

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

DESPITE the Ministry of Health being in the forefront of battling COVID-19 in the country, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma wants military personnel to guard against the pandemic as they celebrate the festive season. Mr Lufuma said defence workers should observe the five golden rules to safeguard their lives and those of their families. During a familiarisation tour of military cantonments in Ndola, Mr Lufuma said President Hakainde Hichilema expects military workers to take the lead in getting vaccinated against coronavirus, whose cases have continued escalating under the fourth wave. Mr Lufuma said it is important for defence staff to influence other people still doubtful about getting the life-saving jab. "This is not a human rights issue. If you don't want to get the jab, then isolate yourself because you will be infringing on my human rights too. I don't want to die, it is my human right too not to want to die," he said. Mr Lufuma also commended military personnel for the manner they conducted themselves during the August 12 general election. He said defence forces played a pivotal role in ensuring that the political mood in the country was free and fair. "I wish to express my government's appreciation of the manner you conducted yourselves before, during and after elections. "You might not be aware that you were essentially the sobering factor, the elections were peaceful, free and fair because of your involvement," the minister said. Addressing Zambia National Service (ZNS) personnel in Ndola, Mr Lufuma said elections were