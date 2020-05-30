Military’ actors arrested

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE military police have arrested two actors clad in army uniforms in a video clip circulating on various social media platforms.

The two, whose identities have been withheld, were arrested in Ndola yesterday.

Zambia Army spokesperson Luswepo Sinyinza said in a statement that the two actors were apprehended so that they can help with investigations regarding where they got the military uniform from.

“The Zambia Army has observed with dismay that civilians have continued using military regalia for various reasons. Others are even committing crimes disguising themselves as military personnel,” Colonel Sinyinza said.

He warned members of the public against using military attire without authority.

