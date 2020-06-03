Miles whips manager

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa says he recently whipped a manager at Leopards Hill Memorial Park (LHMP) in self-defence after he allegedly trespassed on the city father’s residence opposite the cemetery.

The incident happened on Saturday around 20:00 hours when LHMP general manager Lawrence Nsompa and five other managers went to Mr Sampa’s residence to seek an audience with him over his concerns that some workers were quarantined in the cemetery for over two months.

Mr Nsompa sustained an injury on the forehead because of the whipping Mr Sampa inflicted on him using a CLICK TO READ MORE