Miles wants investigations into illegal land allocation extended to other councils

MUSIKA

Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has welcomed the suspension of the Lusaka City Council for three months in connection with alleged illegal land allocation.

Mr Sampa wants investigations to be extended to anyone involved in illegal land transactions.

Breaking the silence on the suspension of the local authority, Mr Sampa said in a statement posted on Boba TV that investigations into illegal land allocation in Lusaka have been a thorny issue since he assumed office in 2018.

Last week, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda announced the suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe city councils pending investigations into alleged illegal land deals in the two cities. CLICK TO READ MORE