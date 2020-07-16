Miles threatens to sue Lusaka City Council over stadium lease

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

IT SEEMS the leasing out of Matero Stadium in Lusaka by the Lusaka City Council (LCC) will not be a straightforward matter, with the current leaseholder Miles Sampa threatening legal action.

On Monday, LCC advertised in the Zambia Daily Mail that the bidding process for the leasing of Matero Stadium, which is home to Lusaka Tigers and Matero United, was open.

According to the notice, at its sitting of June 28 last year, LCC resolved to advertise for the lease of Matero Stadium to the public as the facility requires to be modernised with associated facilities.

But acting on behalf of Sampa, who is also the Lusaka Mayor, Mambwe, Siwila and Lisimba Advocates have written to the town clerk informing the council that their client's 10-year lease still has a year left to run, having been signed for