Miles strikes again

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa on Saturday night closed four bars and nightclubs which were found operating against the COVID-19 guidelines.

Mr Sampa is disappointed that some bars and nightclubs owners are disregarding the President’s directive for the businesses to remain closed.

The bars which were found operating had their trading licences suspended and owners have been summoned to report to the Lusaka City Council today.

The affected businesses are MS Liquor Store in Chilenje, Drill Beat Pub in Libala, Chicagos Reloaded at East Park mall and Grandaddy’s in Salama Park.

"We need to support the President, when he says bars and nightclubs should be