Miles closes Magodi Lodge

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN HIS continued efforts to ensure adherence to health guidelines to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has closed Magodi Lodge for operating as a bar and hosting over 300 patrons.

Mr Sampa visited the lodge near Olympic Youth Development Centre on Saturday around 22:40 hours where he found patrons drinking, dancing and not observing social distancing.

The mayor, who was in the company of Lusaka City Council officials, said the lodge has been closed for contravening COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a video on Mr Sampa’s Facebook page, some security guards at the lodge tried to stop the person who was taking the CLICK TO READ MORE