Milanzi, Malole poll results taken to ConCourt

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TWO United Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidates have appealed against the High Court’s decision to uphold the election of Milanzi Member of Parliament (MP) Melesianna Phiri and Malole’s Robert Kalimi. In the Milanzi petition, losing UPND candidate Christine Phiri and her independent counterpart Rosemary Banda have gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge the Chipata High Court’s decision to endorse the election of Ms Phiri. Ms Banda and Ms Phiri have raised 26 grounds of appeal to challenge the lower court’s decision to uphold Ms Phiri’s election. In their memorandum of appeal, the appellants argue that Judge Mwila Kombe erred in law and fact when she discounted vital testimonies of the losing candidates’ witnesses on the basis that they had contradicted themselves. “The lower court erred in law and fact when it completely disregarded the appellants’ witnesses’ evidence who were members of the UPND on the sole basis that they were partisan witnesses,” the appellants state. The duo state that Judge Kombe gravely misdirected herself when she held that it had not been proved that Mozambicans were ferried from their villages to come and participate in the August 12 general election to inflate a favourable voter turnout for Ms Phiri. In the Malole petition, Chikonkola Chilufya has CLICK TO READ MORE