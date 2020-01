MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ALTHOUGH the failure to land their number one target as coach Justin Chinama is now in disarray following his forceful withdrawal by his parent employers, basement side Mufulira Wanderers say they respect the decision by the Zambian Army.

Chinama, an employee of the army, was on Tuesday driven to Lusaka from Shinde Stadium by Military Police acting on instructions from seniors.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/