MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SUPER Division Mufulira Wanderers have appointed their former midfielder Anderson Phiri as coach and he has promised to do his best to keep the nine-time league champions afloat.

Phiri, who was part of the Mighty squad that won the Super Division titles in 1995 and 1996 and several silverware, replaces Elijah Chikwanda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/