Midwives lobby Masebo

A TENSE situation characterised the labour ward as midwives made frantic efforts to have a pregnant woman give birth safely.

In excruciating pain, the woman was crying vigorously, while shaking her bed and pleading for help from midwives. Some midwives held her by the hand, calming her down as they assured her that once her baby was born, the pain would vanish.

Other nursing staff made sure that all the necessary drugs and equipment were available as they attended to the woman.

True to their assurance, in a matter of minutes, the young woman was calm. Tenderly holding her bouncing baby boy in her arms, her tired smile lit her face. The new mother was grateful that the midwives had saved her life and that of her baby.

In another delivery room, midwives seemed exhausted but relieved that there were no complications during their client’s delivery. The midwives were happy that both the mother and newborn were doing well. All this was, however, a dramatised depiction of how midwives work in health institutions. The midwives staged this performance at Kabwe Civic Centre recently during the commemoration of the International Day of the Midwife. The shortage of midwives, drugs and medical equipment are some of the concerns that midwives brought to the attention of Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo in Kabwe recently.

In her speech, Midwives Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Sara Ngoma belaboured that midwives are essential health workers that all health facilities need. However, Ms Ngoma said MAZ is concerned that maternal mortality rates have remained very high in the country. "We are still at 278 per 100,000 live births and that is high. When you talk about the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on maternal health, we are looking at having it reduced to 70 per 100,000 live births. And 2030 (the deadline for SDGs) is just a few years from now," she said. One of the challenges Zambia is facing in improving maternal child health is the shortage of frontline health staff in some health facilities, especially in remote areas. In some health facilities in rural areas, community health assistants have been brought on board to help conduct deliveries of babies. In certain cases, it is clinical officers who are not trained as midwives that work in maternity wards. Ms Ngoma said this should not be the case because midwives are trained to specialise in the work that they do.