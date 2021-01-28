Midwives join COVID fight in big way

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

TO CONTRIBUTE to the fight against COVID-19, Midwives Association of Zambia has contributed personal protective equipment (PPE) worth US$71,500 (K1.5 million) to the Ministry of Health.

Association president Sarah Ngoma said the PPEs will be distributed to hospitals countrywide.

Ms Ngoma said this during the handover of the materials at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital yesterday.

“This donation has been made possible with the financial support from the Latter Day Saints Charities, which has been working with MAZ (Midwives Association of Zambia) for many years,” Ms Ngoma said.

She said midwives are important in ensuring mothers and babies are protected in CLICK TO READ MORE