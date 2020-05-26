Midfielder Noah Chivuta says life difficult under lockdown in Thailand

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FORMER Zambia international midfielder Noah Chivuta is stuck in Thailand following the lockdown the East Asian country has experienced since January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chivuta, 35, who was part of the 2012 Africa Cup winning team, features for a third tier club, Lamphun Warriors.

He confirmed in an interview from Thailand yesterday that the club has stopped paying players’ salaries and there are no flights out of Thailand, which has made life difficult throughout the lockdown period.

“Yes, I am stuck here. Not that I am in the streets or I don’t have anywhere to stay. It’s only the salary I am not getting and I can’t get a flight back CLICK TO READ MORE