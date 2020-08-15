Midfielder Banda on course in Sweden

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

AFTER initially struggling to nail a starting place, Chipolopolo midfielder Emmanuel Banda is now starting to get regular game time with another influential performance for his Swedish side Djurgårdens in the league on Wednesday.

Banda, who started played for 79 minutes in Djurgårdens’ match against Mjalby, and provided an assist for Emir Kujovic six minutes in the second half to draw his team level after they had conceded in first half.

The win pushes Djurgårdens closer to the UEFA Champions League place after momentarily moving to the top on 26 points with Norrkoping who are on 25 points in action last night.