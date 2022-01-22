Middle East critical to Zambia’s development agenda – HH

NANCY SIAME, MWILA NSOFU, Lusaka, Dubai

ZAMBIA has identified the Middle East as a critical partner in Government’s quest to resuscitate the country’s economy through trade and investment. President Hakainde Hichilema said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has proved to be crucial in helping Zambia rebuild its economy.

He was speaking on arrival from the UAE where he went to open the Zambia National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 which has so far attracted over seven million visitors. Over 50 Zambian companies are also exhibiting at the global expo. "That part of the world is a critical location for our own agenda here, for our own programme to resuscitate the economy anchored on trade and investment. "That location is very important, we have identified