Microfinance posts K24m profit

NANCY MWAPE,

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

MICROFINANCE Zambia has emerged among the top three micro-finance organisations with improved profit amid the macro-economic headwinds experienced in the market last year.

According to published 2019 audited financial results, profit for the year stood at K24,097,000.

Acting chief executive officer Mpimpa Miyoba said during the period under review, the company also registered growth of 33 percent in customer deposits and savings, which she described as a testimony of the customer confidence in Microfinance Zambia.

“I am particularly impressed with the notable balance sheet growth which has seen us grow by 41percent and our profit for the year which stood at K24,097,000 and making us one of the leading micro-finance institutions in Zambia by profit. CLICK TO READ MORE