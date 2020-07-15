Microfinance firm gets $1m shot in arm

KELLY NJOMBO, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

LUPIYA, a Zambia-based microfinance start-up, has received US$1 million investment from Enygma Ventures, a United States venture capital fund, to increase access to financial services.

Founded in 2015, Lupiya is an online market place for microloans and leverages technology aiming at simplifying borrowing.

Lupiya founder and chief executive officer Evelyn Kaingu said the investment from Enygma Ventures will enable the firm to scale and roll out its services.

Ms Kaingu said the company will fulfil its mission of ensuring Zambians, particularly women, participate in the CLICK TO READ MORE