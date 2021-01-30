Micho’s mission gets tough with Atlas Lions waiting

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

GIVEN their performance in the group stage, Zambia have every reason to be wary of what lies ahead in tomorrow’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final against Morocco.

While they may have made it out of their group unbeaten, they have shown rather worrying form in their last two games.

In their opening game, they put Tanzania to the sword with a fine second-half performance that gifted them a 2-0 win. They then had a chance to make the quarter-finals with a game to spare when they took on Guinea but they had to come from behind to draw 1–all.

Substitute Spencer Sautu’s 87th header proved the saviour for coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and Zambia.

Going up against already-eliminated Namibia in their last game, Zambia had the option of choosing their next opponents on how many goals they would CLICK TO READ MORE