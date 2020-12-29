Micho’s All-Stars survive embarrassment

DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

STARS 1 REST 1

IF you like, you can say an embarrassment was almost happening yesterday until Moses Phiri scored what turned to be an equaliser in the 81st minute.

At certain intervals of the match, you could be tempted to think that perhaps the teams should just do a straight swap. The Rest should be the ones heading for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) while the All-Stars should remain home. That is how much the select side oozed class.

But that is probably to tempt fate. But whatever the case, clearly a number of players from The Rest have played themselves into contention for the CHAN squad. Spencer Sautu, Fackson Kapumbu, scorer Clement Mwape, Harrison Chisala, Dickson Chapa and Robin Siame all gave a good account of themselves.

National team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic must have been given a puzzle with yesterday’s match. With his team still being a work in progress, it is probably a welcome puzzle for him. For any coach.

As a spectacle, this was it. The fans who managed to drag themselves to Nkoloma Stadium yesterday despite the exertions of the festive period certainly enjoyed themselves. You have to go back a number of matches to see when fans seemed to enjoy themselves that much at a