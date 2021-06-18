Micho wary of Malawi, Comoros

CHEWE KALIWILE,Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has described the 2021 COSAFA Cup draws where defending champions Zambia have been placed in Group B with Malawi, Madagascar and the Comoros Island as tough. Micho has cited the recent achievements of Malawi and the Comoros.

"Taking into consideration Malawi have qualified to the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON), Comoros have also qualified and Madagascar were quarter-finalists of the last AfCON, meaning it will be a tough competitive group where every match will count," he said. Micho said the team will use the tournament as a springboard to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers that begin in September against Mauritania. "We are practically getting the road map toward the World Cup qualifiers in September. We are going to use COSAFA as a springboard, I mean as a bridge towards the World Cup qualifiers," he said. "Our intention is to go to COSAFA and go step by step. In the group, we should come out first, then step by step we qualify for the semi-finals and we are going to try and defend the title in South Africa." The Serb said the team, which won the regional championship in 2019 in South Africa after edging neighbours Botswana 1-0, will not leave any stone unturned at the tournament because Zambia is a football leader in the region. Six-time winners Zimbabwe have been drawn alongside West African guests Senegal, Mozambique and Namibia in Group C, while hosts South Africa are in Group A with neighbours Lesotho, Botswana and eSwatini. Only the top team in each group