Micho very happy with what he has seen

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER two days of training, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is seemingly satisfied with what he has seen from the players he summoned for pre-selection training in Ndola.

Micho's choice of the Copperbelt, once considered the mecca of Zambian football to start his work, seems a good choice, if not inspirational. The Chipolopolo trainer was glowing in his praise of the province.