Micho urges team to heal nation

MATHEWS KABAMBA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Kitwe, Lusaka

WITH the country still battling to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says players will have to give it their all when football returns in a bid to raise the spirit of the nation after the coronavirus devastation.

Micho saw his plans around the Chipolopolo shattered momentarily at least after CAF cancelled the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which was scheduled to start on April 4 in Cameroon, and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month.

Zambia were scheduled to play neighbours Botswana in the Africa Cup qualifier on March 26 but the game was postponed to