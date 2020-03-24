Micho urges players to heed expert advice

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević has urged players wherever they are to stay safe and ensure that they comply with expert advice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Micho, who saw his plans around the Chipolopolo shattered momentarily at least after CAF cancelled the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which was scheduled to start on April 4 in Cameroon, and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month, says the world is playing an invisible match against an invisible opponent.

"As Chipolopolo coach I have to say [to] Chipolopolo players and all the football stakeholders and