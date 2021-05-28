Micho summons Cardiff midfielder

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, ROBINSON KUNDA Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has summoned four uncapped players, among them midfielder Ntazana Mayembe from English Championship side Cardiff, for next month's international friendlies against Senegal, Sudan and Benin. Notable omissions in Micho's 36-member squad are Austria-based duo of midfielder Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka, and forward Evans Kangwa, whose contract with Russian side Arsenal Tula expired. Striker Fashion Sakala, who recently signed a pre-season contract with the Steven Gerrard-drilled Glasgow Rangers of Scotland, will also not be available to do duty for Zambia. Mayembe, 18, has previously represented Wales and England at junior levels. Other uncapped players are Wisdom Moyela and Gaboniso Mayenge, both of Lusaka Dynamos, and Kitwe United striker Edwin Lungu. Micho is using the three friendlies to gauge his