Micho starts work with locals

DIANA CHIPEPO, CHEWE KALIWILE

Lusaka

WITH foreign-based players only expected in camp a few days before Zambia hosts Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on March 25, coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic yesterday assembled a team of 20 local players to begin preparations.

The team was assembled in Lusaka with the exception of players from NAPSA Stars who have a continental engagement in Morocco on Wednesday.

Micho has named five new players, who were originally not part of the provisional 33-member squad announced last week.

Under-20 international Prince Mumba, who is on the books of Kabwe Warriors, has been included alongside Prison Leopards’ midfielder Francis Zulu and his Young Green Eagles counterpart Muma Mumba.

Zanaco striker Abraham Siankombo and Martin Njobvu from