Micho starts again

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

IT MUST be a frustrating time for national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic since coming to take over the reins of the Chipolopolo in February, but to his credit, he has kept himself relevant, if not busy.

By now, Micho would have hoped to have settled in the new job had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, which decimated both the local and international sports calendars.

In fact, Micho would have led the Chipolopolo to a four-nation tournament in Uganda, CHAN tournament in Cameroon in March and played Botswana in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers by now if the coronavirus had not had its way.

As things stand now, the only real test of action was a friendly match against Malawi in March before he was due to lead the team to Uganda en route to