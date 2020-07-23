Micho sees coach in Jacob

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda was lured into taking part in the just ended goalkeeping trainers’ course because he is a prospective goalkeepers coach after hanging up his boots.

Banda, who captains the Ndola side, is currently one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the local league.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has for the past two weeks been conducting goalkeeping trainers’ courses in Ndola, Lusaka and Kabwe covering the Super Division and National Division One coaches.

Micho said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the intention of the courses conducted by UEFA experienced instructor Miroslav Stojnic is to improve goalkeeping coaching in CLICK TO READ MORE