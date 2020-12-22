Micho sees CHAN as redemption time

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the Chipolopolo will use the African Nations Championship (CHAN) as redemption for the disappointing result recorded in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana last month.

Micho, who has called 33 local players to start preparations for the CHAN tournament set to kick off mid next month, said in an interview during the team’s first training session at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka yesterday that the tournament will be used as a springboard for the last two Africa Cup qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Zambia lost 1-0 in Francistown to Botswana to stay bottom of Group H with three points. Botswana moved to four points while Zimbabwe have five with leaders Algeria on 10 points.

“Our supporters have been disappointed with the result against Botswana and we want to redeem ourselves with a good performance in CHAN,” Micho said. “We are using CHAN as a bridge towards matches against Algeria and Zimbabwe that are do or CLICK TO READ MORE