Micho seeks happy ending

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER two dismal performances against Niger and Uganda, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević will be hoping his combination works today when Zambia takes on hosts Cameroon as the pre-CHAN four nation invitational tournament comes to an end in Yaoundé.

Both Cameroon and Zambia remain winless in the tournament from the two matches they have played so far.

Zambia drew 3-3 with Niger in the opening match before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Uganda on Monday, while Cameroon were held to a 1-all stalemate by the Cranes in the first match and lost the second encounter 2-1 to Niger.

All the four teams are using the games to prepare for CHAN, but the tournament has exposed more ills in the Zambian side than positives although Micho still insists his boys are on the right track.

"Results in these friendly matches don't matter because they may not be the true reflection of what is happening on