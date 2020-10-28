Micho says time for testing now over

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER playing a series of friendly matches and assessing over 40 players in the process, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević says time for testing and experimenting is now over.

Speaking on arrival in Lusaka from Addis Ababa where Zambia won two friendly matches against Ethiopia, Micho said it is now time to work on analysis and get a clear picture of the players that can feature in next month’s back-to-back Africa Cup qualifiers against Botswana and CHAN tournament.

The coach said the five goals that the Chipolopolo have conceded in the last four matches is a source of worry, but he is happy that the team has been winning.

"We have the highest degree of respect for Botswana, they are a very good team coached by a good coach. They are one month in training, we have to match them," Micho said. "Time of trying, testing, experiment is finished, now is the