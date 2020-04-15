Micho says coronavirus God’s yellow card to man

FELTHAM, London – Zambia national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic believes that when football returns, it should be used to heal people from the “trauma and torture” brought by the coronavirus pandemic, which he describes as “God’s yellow card to humanity”.

With football on a halt in most countries around the world, Sredojevic is confident that the game will not lose its mass appeal and beauty when action resumes.

Narrowing his views on African football, the ex-Orlando Pirates coach says this period of inactivity should be used for self-examination to correct any