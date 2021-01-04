Micho says Chipolopolo literally gifted Niger goals

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the three-all draw against Niger on Saturday has exposed the Chipolopolo’s weaknesses ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

Niger came from behind to hold Zambia at Olembe Annex B in Yaoundé in the first game of the four-nation tournament being hosted by CHAN hosts Cameroon, with Micho saying the result has given his technical bench an insight of what needs to be corrected before the CHAN tournament kicks off on January 16.

“The result has shown us that we can’t win if we can’t properly defend,” the Serb said. “We have seen our weaknesses and this match has exposed the exact question of what is wrong? What is wrong is that we don’t defend well in set pieces.

“From open play, we created three chances and scored. However, from three set pieces they scored their goals. Not that they created the goals but we gave them, which is worrying. The game has shown us things we need to correct and CLICK TO READ MORE