Micho picks out some silver lining

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH most fans are clearly disappointed with the national team’s elimination from the African Nations Championship (CHAN), Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević believes competing in the tournament has helped Zambia to be in good shape for the Africa Cup qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe next month.

Zambia bowed out of the tournament reserved for players playing in the local leagues after losing 3-1 to defending champions Morocco in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Micho said the games that Zambia played against Arab oppositions Libya and Morocco in Cameroon will help them strategise for Algeria, who have already qualified for Africa's biggest football showpiece