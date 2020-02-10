Micho opts for large pool

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

PERHAPS an indication that new Zambia national football team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is starting on a clean slate, he has decided on pre-selection trainings for players from both the Super Division and Division One.

For a start, Micho will today and tomorrow conduct national team pre-selection training at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola with over 60 players from Copperbelt and Central provinces.