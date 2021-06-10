Micho on defence

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

PERHAPS in his next life, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic can think of being a motivational speaker.Even when the performance of the national team is at its lowest ebb, he will come out with so much talk you will think the biggest trophy in football is about to be delivered on these parts of the world. But after another largely disappointing result against Benin on Tuesday night, the Serbian’s mode was a little different. He was defensive about the choices he has been making, particularly in terms of team selection.Micho says he has no regrets on any changes made to the team as it has helped him get answers ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September.After looking like he would make wholesale changes to his line-up against Benin after he criticised the performance of some of the players in the 3-1 defeat to Senegal, Micho largely stuck to the same lineup on Tuesday. After his team went down, they responded with two goals to go to half-time with the lead.But in the second half, he made changes to his team and Benin went on to get the equaliser. While fans have largely questioned the fact that he is yet to know what his best side is, he has somewhat tried to CLICK TO READ MORE