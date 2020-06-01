‘Micho needs free rein to succeed’

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FORMER national team midfielder Noah Chivuta says interference from Football House and other interest groups may hinder coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic from succeeding in his role as Chipolopolo coach.

Micho, a former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek coach, is on a mission to rebuild the Chipolopolo, who have been punching below their weight in the last few years.

Thailand-based Chivuta told Soccer Laduma that Micho can replicate the same magic which saw him succeed in his previous national team role in Uganda if there will be little interference.

Chivuta said he has no doubt Micho will transform the Chipolopolo.

“Seeing Micho and the professionalism that he has, he can really build the Zambia national team,” he said. “In Uganda, he was given that platform and CLICK TO READ MORE