Micho needs experienced hands – ZaFCA

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

WITH the Zambia national football team flattering to deceive, Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZaFCA) president Dan Kabwe has urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to seriously consider setting up a group of local senior coaches to work as technical advisors to Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic. National team coach Micho has come under scrutiny and criticism following Zambia's ejection from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon and failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in the same country in January next year.The likes of former national team captain and FAZ technical director Moses Sichone have pulled no punches, saying based on what he has seen in recent games, the Chipolopolo will struggle in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, where they are set to face Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea in Group B."It is like someone who has failed to pass Grade Seven and you take them to Grade Nine and you expect them to pass the exams," Sichone said in reference to Zambia's failure to qualify for AfCON, now the third straight tournament that the Chipolopolo will be missing out on. Zambia finished third in Group H with seven points,seven behind pool leaders Algeria and one below Zimbabwe, who also booked a place in Cameroon. "I watched the two games against Algeria and Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. There is no system that the coach [Micho] has come up with. There is no system to talk about," Sichone said."I was only impressed in the game against Zimbabwe where when the players lost the