Micho looks ahead with young players

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

ALTHOUGH his contract does not go as far as 2030, national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is looking as far as that.

The Serb has embarked on a talent identification programme to build an under-15 national team whose players should eventually progress to the senior team.

Micho said that the selection process for the under-15 will start this morning at Barca Academy in Lusaka with players expected to come from across the country.

“Final selection of under-15 players with nationwide presence of players will enable us to choose the best of Zambia,” he said yesterday. “The sessions will be taking place in the morning and CLICK TO READ MORE