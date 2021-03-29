Micho looking to start all over again

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

DESPITE Zambia’s game against Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare tonight being effectively a dead rubber, Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic seems to be approaching it with some seriousness.

It is understandable. The Serb is looking ahead to the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers expected to start in June following Thursday’s 3-all draw against Algeria and Zimbabwe’s 1-0 win over Botswana, results which effectively sealed Zambia’s fate at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in January next year in Cameroon.

“I believe that we have players that could be an extremely competitive team for the coming qualifiers for the World Cup,” Micho said after the game against the African champions. “Having in mind that Zambia has never been there [World Cup], it’s important that we regroup and find inspiration and prepare ourselves well because playing against Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia and Mauritania will not be an easy task.

"The target is to win all home games with the spirit that we had, the way of closing behind and