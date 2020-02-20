Micho keeps belief

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

DESPITE the odds hugely staked against Zambia after losing the first two qualifying games in the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is confident of making a success of it.

Some may argue that the Serbian is perhaps being a little naïve, especially with some fans already resigned to the grim prospect of the Chipolopolo missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations for the third consecutive time after such a dismal start to the campaign.