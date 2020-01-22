Micho it is

ROBINSON KUNDA and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE protracted search for a national team coach will hopefully be settled within days with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) having settled on Serbian Milutin Sredojević, commonly known as Micho, subject to approval from the Ministry of Sport, which bankrolls the coach’s salary.

A FAZ emergency committee meeting on Monday settled on Micho over former Mozambique coach Abel Xavier and Belgian Jacky Minnaert who had also made the three-man shortlist.