Micho issues rallying cry after Botswana defeat

DIANA CHIPEPO, Francistown

WHILE footballing miracles, like comets, come around only so often, national football team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic seems to be banking on one.

Based on Monday’s performance, the odds seem to be stacked against Zambia making it to the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon in 2022. Yet Micho is not giving up.

While the majority of soccer fans are resigned to the prospect of Zambia missing out for the third consecutive time on Africa Cup qualification, Micho is retaining some hope.

“I will be very unfair to the Zambian people if one setback will make us give up,” Micho said following Monday’s 1-0 loss to Botswana, which left Zambia bottom of Group H.

"We have not given up and we will not stop fighting for qualification. We are not giving up, we are not retreating or